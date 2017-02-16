Man arrested, found with loaded AK-47, large amount of drugs

An Ethel man has been arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges, says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Charles Bunting, 44, is charged with possession with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, no license plate, and expired drivers license.

Officials say around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck being driven by Bunting on LA Hwy. 10 east of Clinton. The deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle and found approximately 361 grams of suspected amphetamine. Consent was later obtained to search Bunting's home, where deputies discovered a loaded AK-47 rifle, two other firearms, a marijuana plant, and suspected methamphetamine residue.\

"We had recently received several complaints from neighbors about late night activity at this house. Hopefully our actions have made their lives more peaceful," said East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis.

