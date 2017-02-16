Former student arrested in connection with shots fired at Zachary High last week

A former student has been arrested in connection with the two shots that were fired at Zachary High School back on February 6, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Zachary PD received a tip from Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers that the suspect, identified as Morgan Hubert, 20, had fired the shots at Zachary High. Hubert was brought in for questioning and after being read his Miranda rights, admitted to shooting a .22 caliber after watching American Sniper, officials say. Hubert also stated he cleaning out a travel trailer and found a .22, saying he did not see the magazine in the weapon, so he opened a window in the trailer, aimed the weapon toward the school, and fired one shot.

Hubert also stated he then turned the gun on its side and accidentally squeezed the trigger a second time. Hubert is charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

