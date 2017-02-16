WATCH LIVE: Attorney for Sen. Troy Brown holds news conference

The lawyer for embattled Louisiana State Senator Troy Brown has called a 3:30 p.m. news conference to discuss Brown's case.

Brown's lawyer, Jill Craft, declined to give any details about the nature of the news conference.

The Louisiana Senate is set to meet next Monday for a hearing in which Senator Dan Claitor, a Republican from Baton Rouge, says he will call for Brown's expulsion from the Senate to due Brown's abuse against women.

Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges involving physical abuse against his wife and another woman during two separate incidents.

