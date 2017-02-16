Governor supports wetland preservation efforts, but warns funding could be in jeopardy

Governor John Bel Edwards assured scientists at the Wetland Foundation Summit on Thursday that he fully supports efforts to preserve the environment, but he also warned that Louisiana’s current budget shortfall means no funding is safe.

“The deeper we get into this fiscal mess, the harder it is to protect those funds,” Edwards said. “And so everybody in the room, if you think that these projects that are so important to you, that this effort that is so important to you is absolutely immune from any significant budget reductions, I’m telling you that is not necessarily the case.”

Edwards spoke to a group of researchers that gathered at LSU to discuss wetland preservation. The legislature will have the opportunity to approve the 2017 Louisiana Coastal Master Plan during the regular session. That plan funds restoration efforts. It is a continuation of plans approved by the legislature in 2007 and 2012.

Louisiana currently faces a $304 million budget shortfall and is currently in a special session to attempt to balance the state budget.

