CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for suspect who allegedly beat his girlfriend with a paddle, leaving her bruised

Police are hoping the public can help them find a man accused of beating his girlfriend.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Derrick Fleming, 44, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Fleming is 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators said Fleming got into an argument with his girlfriend while they were driving home on Jan. 24, 2017.

They added once they got home, Fleming allegedly threw her on the ground and beat her with a paddle.

According to police, the victim suffered several bruises as a result of the beating.

Fleming is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

