Bike BR aims to dispel myth that biking in Baton Rouge is dangerous, difficult

Local non-profit organization, Bike Baton Rouge, will be holding a social media campaign to help dispel the myth that biking around the city is difficult or dangerous.

"Too often, people only hear about bicycling when something bad happens. We're encouraging folks to help change that perception by letting the world know how fun, how relaxing, or even in many cases, how mundane your average bike ride in Baton Rouge can be," said Mika Torkkola, president of Bike Baton Rouge.

During #mybikestory week, bicyclists can post stories, photos, or videos of their daily rides on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or other social media outlets using the #mybikestory hashtag. Bike Baton Rouge hopes that by hearing about the experiences of others, more potential bicyclists will see how the benefits of cycling outweigh the risks, which the organization says are often exaggerated by social media.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation's 2016 City Stats Survey found that 39 percent of Baton Rouge residents surveyed would be interested in biking to work if conditions were safer.

The #mybikestory campaign will run from February 20 to February 26. To see submissions from previous campaigns, visit bikebr.org/mybikestory. Bike Baton Rouge will be updating the page regularly during the week and will share their favorite posts via their Facebook and Twitter pages.

