Find out where to buy Girl Scout cookies with convenient app

This year, where to buy Girl Scout cookies can be found at the touch of a finger.

From February 24 through March 12, Girl Scouts Louisiana East is urging customers to find bookie booths using the Cookie Finder App. The app is available on iOS or Android devices and allows users to search for bookie booths using their GPS or zip code. Customers can also visit www.girlscoutcookies.org.

Last year, Girl Scouts sold over 1 million boxes of cookies through traditional door-to-door sales and digital sales. New challenges have been added for Girl Scouts as part of their 100th anniversary, which is this year, including the #gsCookieBoss Instagram Challenge and Cookie Troop 100, where Girl Scouts and their troops can participate in order to win prizes and monetary rewards to help fund their community service projects.

The National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, to be held February 24 - 26, gives local scouts the chance to show off their sales skills by holding booth sales throughout southeast Louisiana.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program is about more than just cookies. It teaches girls integral business skills and instills a lifelong sense of civic responsibility that creates leaders. At Girl Scouts Louisiana East, so many amazing girls within our ranks are doing positive, impactful things with their cookie earnings. With out celebration of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, we're excited to spotlight these accomplished young women and support their efforts to meet their cookie-selling goals for the year," said Jackie Alexander, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

Local sales began in mind-January and will end March 12. Nine cookie varieties are currently for sale, including the newest S'mores cookie. Cookies are $4 per box, except for the gluten-free cookies, Trios, which are $5 per box.

For more information about Girl Scouts Louisiana East, call 225-927-8946, or visit www.gsle.org.

