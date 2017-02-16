Suspects sought for allegedly stealing alcohol from Walmart while wearing employee vest

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking two suspects who allegedly shoplifted bottles of alcohol from the Neighborhood Walmart in Prairieville.

The incident occurred back on January 1. The total amount of alcohol stolen was approximately $1,023. One of the suspects can be seen in surveillance video wearing what appears to be the vest of a Walmart employee.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.