Man sentenced to 10 years for stealing toolbox from church

A Gonazles man has pleaded guilty to simple burglary after stealing a toolbox from a church.

On February 15, Michael Duplessis, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors for a burglary that occurred in 2016.

On July 13, 2016, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a church employee, who told deputies he was doing maintenance around the church when he encountered an unknown male, later identified as Duplessis, who claimed he was looking for the food bank.

A short time later, the employee went to the church's storage shed, where he noticed a toolbox, containing miscellaneous tools, was missing. Deputies were then able to contact a relative of Duplessis who said he was in possession of the toolbox and had gotten it at the church. Duplessis was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Duplessis has two prior burglary convictions.

After entering a guilty plea, Duplessis was sentenced to serve ten years with credit for time served with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

