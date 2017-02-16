Deputies: Robber tells Sam's Club door greeter, 'I have a gun'

Deputies are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly walked into the Sam's Club and told the door greeter, "I have a gun."

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened at the N. Mall Dr. Location on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Witnesses told investigators that an older black male walked into the store at roughly 6:30 p.m. and after telling the greeter about the gun, he instructed the person to move as he pushed a shopping cart to the TV section.

"The victim signaled for customer service to call for security at which time several employees rushed to aid," states a press release. "The suspect began to walk to the door with a Vizio TV in his cart. The suspect put the TV in the bed of the truck and fled at a high rate of speed in the older model Chevy pickup truck with no license plate affixed toward Siegen Lane."

The man was wearing white shoes, faded blue jeans, grey shirt, blue jacket, black and white skull cap with unknown design on it.

If you know anything regarding this individual or the incident in question, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

