Chicken Parmigiana from Palermo's Ristaurante

Ingredients



(Yields 1 Serving)

* 5 oz. chicken breast, pounded

* 4 oz. red gravy

* 1 tablespoon garlic, chopped fine

* 1 tablespoon fresh basil, julienned

* 1 tablespoon shallots, diced fine

* 3 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded

* 4 oz. linguini pasta, cooked

* 1 oz. olive oil

* 2 oz. flour, seasoned

* 1 oz. fresh basil, julienned for garnish

* 2 oz. chicken stock

Method

Add olive oil to a skillet, and wait until it is hot. Then take your pounded chicken breast, and lightly dust it with your seasoned flour. Once your oil is hot, put the chicken breast into the skillet and sauté until it is golden brown. Flip the chicken over and brown the other side. Add the garlic, shallots, and fresh basil then deglaze with red wine. Add chicken stock and red gravy. Top the chicken breast with your shredded mozzarella cheese, and bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 4 minutes. In a separate skillet, add your cooked pasta and more red gravy together and stir until the sauce is mixed in thoroughly. Finally, add your pasta to a plate and then set your chicken atop the pasta. Then, garnish with your fresh basil and parmesan cheese.