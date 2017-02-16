Baseball is back! Opening night at The Box

It’s opening night at The Box!

The LSU baseball team takes the field tonight to open up the 2017 season, and fans are chomping at the bit to get out there and see them. The Tigers are ranked in the top 5 of most major pre-season polls, but of course expectations are high every year, even without a ranking.

This version of the Purple & Gold has taken a bit of a hit before the first pitch has even been thrown, however. The loss of Bryce Jordan to a knee injury will certainly be felt at the plate. He was expected to be right there in the middle of the tigers lineup, probably the cleanup hitter, but now he’s out for the season.

And then Greg Deichmann gets hit in the face by a pitch during practice. That sounds terrible, and it is, but it looks like he’ll be ready to play on opening night.

On the mound, LSU will roll out a pair of veterans this year, Alex Lang and Jared Poche, as they look to find their next Sunday starter as well. We should get to see all of that begin to play out this weekend at The Box.

Of course, it’s more than just baseball this weekend, though.

It’s military appreciation weekend with the teams from Air Force and Army coming in to take on the Tigers.

On Saturday, Governor John Bel Edwards, who is an Army graduate, will throw out the first pitch.

The first pitch before Sunday's Air Force/LSU game, will be thrown by Ronnie Gerald, the father of slain Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald.

So it’s sure to be a very special few days out at The Box as the Tigers kick of the 2017 season. Game one tonight gets it all started. First pitch for LSU & Air Force is 7 p.m.

