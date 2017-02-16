South Carolina contractor faces charges in East Baton Rouge Parish for allegedly bilking August flood victims

A 49-year-old man from South Carolina is facing charges for allegedly bilking flood victims in Louisiana out of thousands of dollars.

Gregory Gager is facing charges in East Baton Rouge Parish for multiple counts of residential contract fraud and felony theft. The case is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to the probable cause report, Gager is accused of taking payments but not completing the work. One victim claims that Gager took her deposit for $3,833 in September and after completing some of the work, the victims says she paid an additional $3,800 in October.

The victim says this was the point when work to her home stopped and she was unable to get Gager or his crew to come back to finish the repairs.

"The victim states that she grew tired of [Gager] making multiple excuses of why he couldn't finish the repairs and requested a refund," states the report. "The victim states that [Gager] initially agreed to repay her, but hasn't repaid any funds to her. [Gager] has stopped responding to her phone calls and text messages since she has requested a refund or that he complete the repairs to her residence."

Gager was accused of doing the same thing to homeowners in Ascension Parish, but those charges were dropped on May 1.

Gager was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on February 15.

