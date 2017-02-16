Oscar-nominated writers team up for Tom Brady movie

A movie about quarterback Tom Brady is in the works, according to Deadline.com.

The website claims that a pair of Oscar-nominated writers are going to team up for a movie that will focus on Tom Brady's role in the Patriots' epic 25-point comeback to win Super Bowl LI, but the movie will begin with the deflate-gate and the fall from grace.

Don't think this movie is really going to happen?

The same two writers wrote "Patriots Day" staring Mark Whalberg.

