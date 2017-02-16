LSU hosts summit on the national significance of La.'s Coastal Master Plan

An upcoming race will benefit two deputies who were seriously wounded during the July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement.More >>
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced there will be a household hazardous materials waste collection event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.More >>
With rain expected in parts of south Louisiana in the coming days, all eyes are on water levels as the Mississippi River continues to rise.More >>
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
