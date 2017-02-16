Firefighters battle blaze at home on Sherwood St.

Firefighters were called to a home on Sherwood Street early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call shortly after 3 a.m. The home located in the 4700 block appeared to be unoccupied.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it could spread to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

