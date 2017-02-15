Victim of shooting on Runnymede now critical condition

A man who was shot Wednesday evening is now in critical condition, officials say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Runnymede Avenue at roughly 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what was originally believed to be a non-life threatening injury. However, his condition worsened and he is now fighting for his life.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.