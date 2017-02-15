Victim of shooting on Runnymede now critical condition

The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.More >>
With rain expected in parts of south Louisiana in the coming days, all eyes are on water levels as the Mississippi River continues to rise.More >>
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.More >>
Officials responded to the scene of a head-on wreck at N 38th St. and Choctaw Dr. Friday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
