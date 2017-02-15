NBA Cares event held in Baton Rouge

Ahead of the NBA All-Star game festivities this weekend in New Orleans, NBA Cares, along with the Pelicans and BREC got together to hold a skills camp for kids Wednesday at the Monte Sano Park gym.

Former NBA and WNBA stars led the kids through fun drills and exercises on a refurbished court donated by the Pelicans. Local law enforcement was also there helping out since part of the program focuses on community outreach between law enforcement and youth in the community.

“It certainly is a bridge. When you have the opportunity to come in, to play, you learn how to be a team player. You learn how to manage conflict,” said Carolyn McKnight, BREC superintendent.

“We're also revitalizing basketball courts, mentoring programs, so to have that type of resource and ongoing effort to make the kids’ lives better, it's a great honor to be part of,” said Muggsy Bogues, former NBA player.

The Pelicans and the NBA also donated money to Glen Oaks Park Elementary, Brookstown Middle, and Park Forest Middle to help with repairs from flood damage.

