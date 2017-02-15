Officials respond to motorcycle wreck on Plank; driver lands in ravine

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a wreck involving a motorcycle on Plank Rd.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 9600 block of Plank Rd. Officials say the motorcycle left the road and possibly landed in a large ditch off a bridge. The driver is being transported to a local hospital.

The Central Fire Department was also called out to assist with the wreck. Officials say firefighters had to use a stokes basket in order to safely get the victim out of the ravine and into the waiting ambulance. Brownsfield Fire Department also sent a truck to assist.

BRPD officials say the injuries at this point appear to be non-life threatening.

