Architects release first draft of new plans for LSU campus

The master plan for LSU's campus is one step closer to being finished. Wednesday night, architects released the first full draft.

Students got the chance to experience some of the proposals through virtual reality goggles. The 10-year plan calls for demolishing the Middleton Library, Lockett Hall, and several other buildings. Planners want more open space for students and tailgaters.

“We're looking at how you relocate parking, perhaps to free up more open space, how to create better connections through the campus in terms of how people move, and really trying to enhance not only the setting of LSU and this historic campus, but just how people experience it,” said Kim Way, project manager for NBBJ Design.

Another forum, this one open to the public, is scheduled for Thursday evening. It begins at 4 p.m. inside the Memorial Tower.

