Tornado victims in Ascension Parish pleading for federal aid

Some of the victims hit by violent storms on February 7 still need help recovering.

One Donaldsonville resident is having a hard time making do after losing everything. He’s now pleading with President Donald Trump to make sure his hometown gets the help it needs. Last Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards requested that President Trump declare Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, and St. James Parishes major disaster areas so they could receive federal aid.

As of right now, only Livingston and Orleans Parishes have been approved, leaving people in Ascension and St. James wondering what's next.

According to FEMA, the process is ongoing and Ascension and St. James Parishes might still be added. Clark Richard of Donaldsonville said he just wishes the help would come sooner rather than later. For now, residents like Richard are doing all the heavy lifting. While waiting and hoping for federal assistance, Richard and his family have been cleaning up debris. The severe storm ripped the roof off and left his home missing a wall.

"We’re doing as much as we can. We put the tarp on the house to protect from some of the rain, but we don't know exactly what we’re gonna' do because we’re waiting on FEMA," said Richard.

Unfortunately, like many in the area, Richard doesn't have home insurance. "People ain't got money and have large stuff and can’t replace it. Most don't have anywhere to go. I just hope we get some help from FEMA," he said.

Richard said through the help of local pastors and the Mayor of Donaldsonville, he’s made it thus far, but continues to be hopeful that he and his neighbors will soon get the help they need.

"I ain't gonna' let it get to me, but exhausted and heartache, you know what I’m saying, but I just put it in God's hands," said Richard.

