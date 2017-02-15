Tiger duo named to 2017 Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list

LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange and shortstop Kramer Robertson have been named to the 2017 Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list.

USA Baseball unveiled its 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list on Wednesday, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country.

In 66 games games last year, Robertson hit .324 with 20 doubles, two triples and two home runs. The senior also had 14 stolen bases.

Lange, the Tigers ace, finished 8-4 last season with a 3.79 ERA. He struck out 125 batters, while giving up 49 walks in 111.2 innings. Opponents hit only .226 against Lange.

Robertson and Lange have also been named to Collegiate Baseball's 2017 Pre-Season All-American Teams.

LSU opens the season against Air Force on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.

