Man accused in shooting death of two SU students arrested again, this time on drug charges

A man who is currently embroiled in the case of two Southern University students who were caught in a shootout and killed back in April of 2016 has been arrested again, this time on drug charges.

The St. Tammany Parish Highway Enforcement Unit arrested Ernest Felton II, 23, on I-12 following a traffic stop on Wednesday, February 15. Felton was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to be in possession of a baby bottle of "purple drank," otherwise known as promethazine codeine.

The bottle contained 4 to 5 ounces of a purple liquid, believed to be promethazine codeine, a popular recreational drug similar to prescription-strength cough syrup. Felton was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on possession of schedule V controlled dangerous substances and driving left of center.

Felton and another man are currently facing charges of second degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing two Southern University students back in April. A grand jury rejected the murder charges because the students were not the intended targets of the shooting. That case is ongoing.

