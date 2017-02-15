Officials seek suspects for allegedly using stolen credit card

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking two unidentified suspects who are wanted for unauthorized use of an access card.

On January 24, deputies received a complaint that the suspects used a credit card at several different locations and racked up charges in the amount of $582.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text the anonymous tip line at 847411. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.

