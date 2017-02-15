Distracted driver pleads guilty to negligent homicide in 2013 fatal wreck

A Denham Springs man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman back in 2013.

On February 14, Travis Parent, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The initial incident occurred on January 15, 2013, when Louisiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle wreck near the intersection of Hwy. 931 and Joe Sevario Rd. in Gonzales. After the investigation, LSP determined Parent was traveling westbound on Hwy. 931 in a 1995 Chevy Silverado while Audrey Wells, 83, was traveling southbound on Joe Sevario Rd. in a 1993 Lincoln town car.

As both vehicles approached the intersection, Parent was distracted by his cell phone, failed to stop at a stop sign, and struck the front driver side area of Wells' vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Parent was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail, where he was booked accordingly.

Parent's sentencing has been deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.

