Baton Rouge Fashion Week kicks off

Baton Rouge's Fashion Week is certainly "one of a kind" and with florescent personalities and culture, the event is like no other.

In south Louisiana, season are broken up not by climate, but by crawfish, hurricanes, football, and Mardi Gras. Natives of course organize their wardrobe accordingly.

Model and pre-teen Miss Baton Rouge, Nalon Soileau, says dresses, leggings, and flashy style pieces are must haves for every season in Louisiana. Another model, Shanna Veal of Geismar says she likes to keep her style "sexy and neat."

Soileau and Veal are two of 60 fashion models being featured at Baton Rouge Fashion Week's Big Night Fashion Show, which will be held on February 18 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino.

In additional to models, the week's fashion events will also feature many designers. Joshua Smith, owner of On.8.16 clothing uses the city as inspiration. He calls the inspiration behind his latest collection "urban camouflage." The collection will be debuted at the Big Night Fashion Show Saturday.

"The fashion influences in Baton Rouge is energetic and prideful like the people who reside here. The individuality in the people is shown in how [we] dress and that's what I love about the fashion scene in Baton Rouge," said Smith.

For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit www.batonrougefashionweek.com. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Fashion Week alumni who suffered hardship during the August 2016 flooding.

