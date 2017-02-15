LSU defensive end Arden Key taking time away from football

LSU junior defensive end Arden Key is stepping away from football for personal reasons.

“In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a release. "We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”

Key finished the 2016 season with 56 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The sophomore was named to the AP All-SEC first team and the Coaches All-SEC second team.

In 2015 he was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247 Sports.

