First responders say homeowners need more visible address numbers

Just imagine what it would be like if you were having a heart attack and the ambulance couldn't find you.

First responders in West Feliciana Parish say that situation is all too common since many houses don't have visible address numbers. Officials say they've seen a rise in these instances, often running into problems several times a week.

They say some of the most common issues are bushes or trees covering the numbers, a trash can covering the numbers, or tipped over mailboxes blocking their view.

"In our particular community, we deal with it on a little bigger basis I think because a lot of our roads are rural roads, they're very long, they don't have a lot of cross streets, so sometimes it's kind of difficult for us to go out and track down where an address is,” says Chief James Wood of West Feliciana Fire District 1.

Parish officials recommend homeowners buy special address numbers. They say a green sign with white numbers is the best because the numbers are clearly visible at night. Those sell for around $10 at a hardware store.

