First responders say homeowners need more visible address numbers

With rain expected in parts of south Louisiana in the coming days, all eyes are on water levels as the Mississippi River continues to rise.More >>
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.More >>
Officials responded to the scene of a head-on wreck at N 38th St. and Choctaw Dr. Friday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
