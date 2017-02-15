WANTED: Two suspects allegedly stole from home being repaired from flooding

St. Helena Parish officials are seeking two suspects who were seen on residential security footage breaking the windows of a home and stealing property from the carport.

The incident occurred on February 1 at a home, located north of Hwy. 16 on 441 and McDaniel Rd. in St. Helena Parish, being repaired from the August 2016 flooding.

One suspect is seen in the video wearing a navy colored Saints hoodie with the number 9 on it. The second suspect is seen wearing a florescent green jacket and a pink undershirt. Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click the P3 icon or "Submit a Tip." Those submitting information could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

