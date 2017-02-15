Mayor Broome says 'BR community still safe and homicides on the decline'

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says despite February 14 being the deadliest day of shootings so far this year, they are still committed to the safety of all citizens in the city and parish.

They say more officers are now patrolling the areas where Tuesday's shooting occurred in an effort to bring those involved to justice. There were three deadly shootings in East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday. Roosevelt Florida, 53, Marcus Anthony Holmes, 22, and Terione Dominique Williams, 19, were all shot and killed. On Monday, Tevin Gunter, 25, was also shot and killed.

"The past few days have been a tragic time in our community and we are certainly concerned about the lives that were lost and the increase of homicides in our parish. Anytime you have that number of individuals who are killed it's certainly alarming. Yet, I want the public to know that we will rise above such violence as citizens work together with law enforcement to end the senseless shootings that make our communities unsafe. The violence must stop," said Mayor Broome.

BRPD and EBRSO officials are working together to investigate the shootings. They say they have no explanation for the increase, but are diligently pursuing all leads. They are also currently unsure if these shootings are connected in any way.

Despite the recent shootings, homicides are on the decline in East Baton Rouge Parish. In 2016, the number of homicides dropped to its lowest level in a decade. Anyone with information on any of these deadly shootings should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

