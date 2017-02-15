Army announces need for thousands of recruits

United States Army leaders have announced the need for 6,000 additional active duty recruits and 1,500 additional Reserve recruits by the end of September.

This increase is a result of the National Defense Authorization Act's increase in the Army's size. This will be the largest in-year mission increase in the Recruiting Command's history, bringing the original mission of 62,500 to 68,500.

"The Army's standards for quality will not change with the mission increase. Currently, only 29 percent of youth meet the physical and mental qualifications required for military service. We are looking for the best of the best to fill our ranks," said Lt. Col. Eric Saulsbury, Baton Rouge Battalion Commander.

An additional $200 million in incentive bonuses has been added and the Army has fully opened enlistment to those who have previously served to assist with the increase. The Army has also increased the number of two-year enlistment opportunities.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.