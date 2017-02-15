Suspect killed by homeowner was released from jail 11 days before shooting

An alleged armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a homeowner had prior criminal convictions and had only been out of jail for 11 days.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Terione Dominique Williams was shot and killed on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The shooter told deputies that Williams forced his way in the home and attempted to rob everyone at gunpoint.

At only 19-years-old, Williams had two criminal convictions. One of the charges occurred when he was a juvenile. Although those juvenile cases are sealed and unavailable to public record, the case was transferred to the 19th Judicial District Court and he was prosecuted as an adult.

Court records show that Williams was arrested for armed robbery in 2013. In Louisiana, armed robbery carries a maximum sentence of 99 years.

Facing a possible life sentence, Williams took a plea deal on February 4, 2015 for an amended and less severe charge of simple robbery.

Judge Lou Daniel sentenced Williams on February 26, 2015 to seven years hard labor. Williams was given credit for time served as a result of his arrest and the court suspended all but the last four years of the sentence. He was placed on active, supervised probation for five years.

The last probation review on record was from January 2016. The court allowed Williams to enroll at BRCC for its GED program. The court also ordered that he continue on probation.

On December 16, 2016, however, Williams was arrested again for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and resisting an officer.

Records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison show that Williams was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Feb. 3, 2017.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Williams' death will likely be ruled a justifiable homicide, which would prevent charges from being filed against the homeowner.

