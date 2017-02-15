Arson causes more blight at nearly abandoned Brandywine apartment complex

Arson is the cause of a fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex that has long stood as a blighted property.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the clubhouse of the nearly abandoned complex shortly before 5 a.m.

"The building once housed the complex office and mailroom," states a press release. "The building is considered a total loss."

The apartment complex has had issues for several years and has become a common location for arson, shootings, and other criminal activity. The city has made several attempts at a solution, including trying to attract investors. The status of the property, however, is still in limbo.

If you know anything that could help investigators find the person responsible for starting the fire, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

