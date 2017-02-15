Sen. Troy Brown's lawyer files request to block resolution for expulsion

Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft has filed court documents to try and stop a resolution that would force Sen. Troy Brown to step down due to his convictions for two domestic abuse-related cases.

The resolution for his expulsion is being presented by District 1 State Senator Sharon Hewitt and District 16 State Senator Dan Claitor. A press conference was held Monday, February 13 to announce their intent.

Claitor said he has heard from constituents who are “appalled” by the allegations against Brown.

If an expulsion hearing is held, Brown would be provided with due process rights and his case would be brought before the entire Senate. Brown would be able to present a defense and have a lawyer present. It would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate to expel him.

Claitor added he believes he has the votes needed for an expulsion.

The temporary restraining order filed by Brown's lawyer Wednesday would block this from happening.

Brown pleaded "no contest" to a simple battery charge in Orleans Parish and most recently a domestic battery charge in Ascension Parish. Both charges were misdemeanors.

