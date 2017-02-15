Sen. Troy Brown's lawyer files request to block resolution for expulsion

Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.More >>
BRCC has celebrated another graduating class. The community college held its 18th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards was invited to deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2017.More >>
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/isolated storms - breezy; high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - SE winds, a low of 74°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 84°
Investigators said a body, which was found at the site of a crash, was unrelated to the wreck. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Pond Road in Sorrento.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
