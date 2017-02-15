Niece of Britney Spears treats class on Valentine’s Day, still recovering from serious injuries

Although not well enough to return to school, the 8-year-old niece of pop star Britney Spears did get the chance to treat her class to a special visit.

“It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats,” writes Jamie Lynn Spears, mother of Maddie Spears-Aldridge. “It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened.”

Jamie Lynn, the sister of Britney Spears, wrote the message on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted,” she concluded.

Maddie suffered serious injury on February 2, 2017 from being submerged in a pond after crashing her ATV. She spent five days in the hospital.

