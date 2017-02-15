Town hall meeting being held for criminal justice task force

Southern University is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 for the purposes of gathering public input for the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force.

The Task Force’s recommendations will be used as the foundation for statutory, budgetary, and administrative changes during the 2017 legislative session; the Task Force will release its final recommendations on March 16, 2017.

In developing proposals for reform, the group’s priorities are to:

Reduce correctional populations and associated criminal justice spending by focusing prison space on serious and violent criminals,

Hold offenders accountable more efficiently by implementing or expanding research-based supervision and sentencing practices,

And reinvest savings to help localities implement strategies shown to decrease recidivism, including improved reentry outcomes.

The town hall will be held in the Cotillion Ballroom, Smith Brown Memorial Union from 6 to 8 p.m.

