Deputy faces battery charge after disturbance at his home

A sheriff’s deputy was arrested related to a disturbance at his home, according to authorities.

The Gonzales Police Department reported James Atkins II, 34, of Gonzales, a deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was booked Tuesday afternoon on one count of simple battery.

Investigators said the charge was the result of an investigation that started on February 8 when officers responded to a "disturbance call made by Atkins at his residence."

Police said one of the people involved in the "altercation" at the home, whom had left before officers arrived, went to the police station the next day and gave officers more information about what had happened.

They added that additional information led to Atkins’s arrest.

Authorities said Atkins turned himself in after learning an arrest warrant had been issued.

Bond information was not available.

Some people may remember, Atkins was shot in the hand during a traffic stop two years ago.

