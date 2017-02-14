Mini pig survives fire at Sacs Western in Gonzales

According to a Facebook post, a mini pig survived the fire at Sacs Western store in Gonzales.

One of the store's employees says while there cleaning up Tuesday, the pig no one thought survived was discovered behind the store.

The fire occurred Sunday night and several animals were unfortunately killed in the blaze. It was determined the fire was started by a heat lamp being used to keep one of the piglets warm.

RELATED: Officials determine Sacs Western Store fire caused by heat lamp, several animals perish

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.