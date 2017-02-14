Investigators scrutinize similarities in three shootings

Three different shootings and three deaths all played out in a violent 24 hours in North Baton Rouge.

The first happened on Annette St. around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police say Tevin Gunter, 25, died in the street after he was shot multiple times. Evidence markers on the ground indicated well over 20 rounds were fired.

Then early Tuesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., deputies found Marcus Holmes, 22, dead on Maplewood Dr. in the Glen Oaks area. He was also shot several times.

A few hours later, just before 6 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a third shooting on Mills Ave. in Scotlandville. Roosevelt Florida, 53, was also found shot to death. Again, markers showed at least 20 rounds were fired.

While police have not said these cases are connected, investigators say the similarities are puzzling and bear scrutiny.

"Certain things that we believed raised our attention, sparked certain interests. We're looking at those cases very closely," said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families want answers. Marcus Holmes’ brother said the 22-year-old was an aspiring rapper and a regular kid.

Darius Grimes is the son of the third victim, Roosevelt Florida. Grimes said long before he got the news, he had a feeling grief was coming. "I had broke one of my favorite keychains. People told me if you break something precious, something bad is going to happen. I felt it was something was going to happen to me. It wasn't," said Grimes.

With three families left mourning, police are asking for the public's help. McKneely said they feel strongly that someone has the answer to these three cases. "Somebody out there knows something and that's why we're reaching out to the community," said McKneely.

Tips can be reported anonymously and a cash reward may be available. Call Crime Stoppers at 255-344-7867.

