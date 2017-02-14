SU police officer placed on leave after shooting found not in violation of policies, procedures

A Southern University Police officer who was involved in a shooting on the school's campus back in October of 2016 was found to have not been in violation of any policies or procedures of the Southern University Police Department, says Interim SU Police Chief Joycelyn Johnson.

It was also found that the officer, Paul Porter, did not violate any state laws. On November 22, 2016, Officer Porter was released from paid administrative leave and was told he could return to work.

The officer was initially placed on administrative leave after the suspect allegedly attempted to run over an officer. The suspect, Devonte Stewart, was shot in the incident and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

