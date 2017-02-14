Prairieville man accused of beating, raping woman indicted

A Prairieville man accused of beating and raping a woman has been indicted.

On February 13, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury indicted Stephen Janies, 55, on charges of first degree rape, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and second degree battery.

On Monday, November 21, Janis turned himself in and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The victim told deputies that during the evening of Thursday, November 17, Janis, a known acquaintance, held her against her will, beat her, and then raped her. She was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

