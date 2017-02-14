EBRSO seeks suspect wanted for questioning in bank fraud investigation

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a bank fraud investigation.

Back on December 12, 2016, an individual deposited a check, allegedly stolen during a vehicle burglary, into the account of another victim of a vehicle burglary. Officials say the deposited check was made payable to the second victim for $3,500. After fraudulently inflating the victim's bank account, the individual who deposited the check then went to a second bank branch and withdrew $1,200 from the inflated account.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted anonymously at 225-344-7867.

