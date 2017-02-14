Walk-On's, Bistro Byronz among new businesses set to open in Zachary

The sports bar that ESPN Sports Radio has rated the best in the country is coming to Zachary. Elected leaders say Walk-On's is one of several new attractions planned for the city.

In the middle of the weekday, the playground at the Zachary Community Park is packed with children. It's something Mayor David Amrhein said people can expect to see more often.

“It's great. Kids are our future. When you look around Zachary, they have a very bright future here,” said Amrhein.

If the new construction just round the corner is any indication, they won't have to travel far from home to succeed. The newest area, known as the Americana community, is welcoming several new businesses, including Baton Rouge favorites Walk-On's and Bistro Byronz. Amrhein said East Baton Rouge metro councilman Trae Welch was instrumental in the city's growth.

“This year alone, I can count in the last month we've had over ten, and that's people who have come online,” Welch said.

Some of those business are being built at the entrance to the Americana community. Similar to the Perkins Rowe development in Baton Rouge, he said, with condos on the top levels.

“Obviously with this type of growth brings more people, which brings more growth. So what we see now is we are at that tipping point where Zachary is becoming that big city with a small town feel,” Welch said.

The new homes in Americana are being constructed around a new state-of-the-art YMCA facility, complete with an Olympic-sized swimming pool and tennis courts. Mayor Amrhein said studies are underway for city-wide walking paths to help better connect the city with its new amenities.

“We have the infrastructure taken care of for the next 20 to 25 years. The infrastructure will still come. Two major developments are coming on as we speak. The future of Zachary is very bright,” Amrhein said.

Leaders hope by the time Zachary’s youth are grown, they will continue finding new reasons to keep calling the city home. Walk-On's is set to open on March 11. They are now accepting applications at the small business trailer parked outside.

