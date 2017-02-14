84 arrested in Tangipahoa Parish as part of 'Operation Resolution'

The Attorney General's Office has announced the arrests of 84 people in Tangipahoa Parish as part of "Operation Resolution," a crime-fighting initiative involving several different agencies.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Hammond Police Department, the Ponchatoula Police Department, Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are worked together jointly to arrest 84 people on crimes ranging from armed robbery to drug possession with intent to distribute.

The month-long investigation resulted in over 40 felony arrests.

"Operation Resolution's success is a great example of what can be done when law enforcement agencies from every level work in collaboration. I thank Chief Stewart and Chief Layrisson for their leadership and for their commitment to public safety. Together, we will combat crime and make our state a safer place," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

"Being a former member of task forces at several levels, I know how important these things are and how successful they can be. I could not be more proud of the men and women who participated in this task force and the results that have been provided," said Hammond Police Chief James Stewart.

"It is an honor and privilege to be a member of this team of dedicated law enforcement professionals. This effort is all about coming together and working together to win the war against crime in our communities, and we are doing that," said Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson.

