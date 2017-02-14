Daniel Tosh to perform at River Center in April

Daniel Tosh of the Comedy Central show, Tosh.0, will host and perform a night of standup comedy in Baton Rouge in April.

The performance will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center on April 27 at 8 p.m. The show is currently in its ninth season and airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. The performance at the River Center will feature writers and comedians from Tosh.0.

For more Entertainment news, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.