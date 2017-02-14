Daniel Tosh to perform at River Center in April - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Daniel Tosh to perform at River Center in April

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Daniel Tosh Daniel Tosh
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Daniel Tosh of the Comedy Central show, Tosh.0, will host and perform a night of standup comedy in Baton Rouge in April.

The performance will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center on April 27 at 8 p.m. The show is currently in its ninth season and airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. The performance at the River Center will feature writers and comedians from Tosh.0.

For more Entertainment news, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly