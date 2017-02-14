BRG welcomes first Valentine's baby of 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRG welcomes first Valentine's baby of 2017

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge General's Birth Center is welcoming the first Valentine's Day baby of 2017.

On Tuesday morning, Treneice Weber gave birth to baby girl, Rhiley, who was born at 9:22 a.m. Rhiley weighed 6 lbs, 8 oz and was the first Valentine's Day baby of the year born at the hospital. Mom and baby are both in good health.

