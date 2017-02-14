BRG welcomes first Valentine's baby of 2017

Baton Rouge General's Birth Center is welcoming the first Valentine's Day baby of 2017.

On Tuesday morning, Treneice Weber gave birth to baby girl, Rhiley, who was born at 9:22 a.m. Rhiley weighed 6 lbs, 8 oz and was the first Valentine's Day baby of the year born at the hospital. Mom and baby are both in good health.

