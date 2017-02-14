Cane Land whisky barrels arrive in NOLA after floating 1,100 miles down Miss. River

Whisky barrels from Cane Land Distilling Company have arrived at the Port of New Orleans after floating down the Mississippi River from Kentucky.

After spending almost 20 days floating down the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and traveling 1,100 nautical miles, Cane Land Distilling Company's Original Mississippi Floated Whisky (OMFW) has arrived at the Port of New Orleans. The next stop for the barrels is the downtown Baton Rouge distillery.

Cane Land, which is owned by Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill, partnered with a Tennessee distillery to bring the 5-year aged whisky to fruition. The whisky, which has a bourbon mash bill, left Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday, January 27 and made its way to New Orleans.

"While we certainly don't pretend to have authored this endeavor, it has sure been fun following in the footsteps of those that came before us. We have the luxury of modern maritime technology. Think of the adventure it must have been way back when, floating the whisky for months at a time," said founder and president of Cane Land, Walter Tharp.

Once the whisky makes its way to Baton Rouge, it will be finished in French cognac barrels at the Cane Land facility in downtown. The whisky will be available for purchase in late spring of 2017.

"OMFW is already a premium aged whisky and its trip down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers makes it even more special. Our barrel racks are ready and waiting. That, combined with our touch of blending it in cognac vats, will produce an exceptional whisky," said head distiller, Jonny Ver Planck.

"Port of New Orleans is proud to play a role in this unique shipment. Together with our terminal operators we work hard to support Louisiana and regional businesses, helping move good domestically and around the word," said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO.

