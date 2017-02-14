Alleged robber identified in second fatal shooting in Glen Oaks in less than 12 hours

Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
A proposal addressing whether or not children should be banned from using fully automatic weapons is being considered by Louisiana lawmakers, after a House criminal justice panel voted 7-6 in favor of the bill.More >>
A proposal addressing whether or not children should be banned from using fully automatic weapons is being considered by Louisiana lawmakers, after a House criminal justice panel voted 7-6 in favor of the bill.More >>
U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced Thursday an additional $51,435,000 in flood recovery funding for the State of Louisiana.More >>
U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced Thursday an additional $51,435,000 in flood recovery funding for the State of Louisiana.More >>
A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17 to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17 to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
The Social Security Administration has released the list of the most popular baby names in Louisiana for 2016.More >>
The Social Security Administration has released the list of the most popular baby names in Louisiana for 2016.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>