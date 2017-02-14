LSU to play Spring Game under the lights in Tiger Stadium - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU to play Spring Game under the lights in Tiger Stadium

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

The SEC has announced dates and times for each of the conference team's spring games in April.

LSU will play its National L-Day Game on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

All of the games will be televised live on a national network and will also be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

Saturday, April 1:
South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game
SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Friday, April 7:
Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut
SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8:
Ole Miss Spring Game:Grove Bowl
SEC Network at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M Spring Game
ESPNU at 1 p.m.

Auburn Spring Game: A-Day
SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game
SEC Network at 3 p.m.

Friday, April 14:
Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game
SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15:
Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game
SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 22:
Georgia Spring Game: G-Day
SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Alabama Spring Game: A-Day
ESPN at 2 p.m.

Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game
SEC Network at 3 p.m.

LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game
SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29:
Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game
SEC Network at 12 p.m.

*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams have elected to play a spring game this year

