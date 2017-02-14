LSU to play Spring Game under the lights in Tiger Stadium

The SEC has announced dates and times for each of the conference team's spring games in April.

LSU will play its National L-Day Game on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

All of the games will be televised live on a national network and will also be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

Saturday, April 1:

South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game

SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Friday, April 7:

Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut

SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8:

Ole Miss Spring Game:Grove Bowl

SEC Network at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M Spring Game

ESPNU at 1 p.m.

Auburn Spring Game: A-Day

SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game

SEC Network at 3 p.m.

Friday, April 14:

Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game

SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15:

Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game

SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 22:

Georgia Spring Game: G-Day

SEC Network at 1 p.m.

Alabama Spring Game: A-Day

ESPN at 2 p.m.

Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game

SEC Network at 3 p.m.

LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game

SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29:

Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game

SEC Network at 12 p.m.

*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams have elected to play a spring game this year

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.