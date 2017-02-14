LSU to play Spring Game under the lights in Tiger Stadium

The SEC has announced dates and times for each of the conference team's spring games in April.
LSU will play its National L-Day Game on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
All of the games will be televised live on a national network and will also be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.
Saturday, April 1:
South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game
SEC Network at 1 p.m.
Friday, April 7:
Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut
SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8:
Ole Miss Spring Game:Grove Bowl
SEC Network at 11 a.m.
Texas A&M Spring Game
ESPNU at 1 p.m.
Auburn Spring Game: A-Day
SEC Network at 1 p.m.
Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game
SEC Network at 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14:
Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game
SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15:
Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game
SEC Network at 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 22:
Georgia Spring Game: G-Day
SEC Network at 1 p.m.
Alabama Spring Game: A-Day
ESPN at 2 p.m.
Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game
SEC Network at 3 p.m.
LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game
SEC Network at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game
SEC Network at 12 p.m.
*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams have elected to play a spring game this year
