53-year-old man found shot to death in Scotlandville

Police say a 53-year-old man was found shot to death on the side of the road in Scotlandville.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Mills Ave. Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found the body of the Roosevelt Florida.

The victim's son spoke to 9News and tells us his father's nickname was "Honey Bee."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called out. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or suspect for this shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.